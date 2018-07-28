Contrasting ANZ (ANZBY) & HDFC Bank (HDB)

ANZ (OTCMKTS: ANZBY) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ANZ and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANZ N/A N/A N/A HDFC Bank 18.32% 16.17% 1.83%

0.1% of ANZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ANZ and HDFC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANZ 0 0 0 0 N/A HDFC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ANZ pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ANZ pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HDFC Bank has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANZ and HDFC Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANZ $26.30 billion 2.42 $4.88 billion $1.74 12.51 HDFC Bank $14.81 billion 6.38 $2.71 billion $3.11 35.26

ANZ has higher revenue and earnings than HDFC Bank. ANZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ANZ has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats ANZ on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individual and business customers. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumer and private banking customers in Australia through the branch network, mortgage specialists, the contact center, and various self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and corporate and commercial banking services comprising financial solutions through dedicated managers focusing on privately owned small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as the agricultural business segment. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, including documentary trade, supply chain financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan products, loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, structured trade and asset finance, and corporate advisory services; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, debt capital markets, and wealth solutions. The company's New Zealand division offers retail and commercial banking and wealth management services to consumer, private banking, and small business customers. Its Wealth Australia division provides life, general, and mortgage insurance; and fund management services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. It operates in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment products, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPOs, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 4,787 branches and 12,635 ATMs in 2,691 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

