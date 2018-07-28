Contrasting Acacia Research (ACTG) & XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acacia Research and XpresSpa Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research $65.40 million 2.86 $22.18 million $2.97 1.23 XpresSpa Group $48.82 million 0.15 -$28.84 million ($0.74) -0.38

Acacia Research has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group. XpresSpa Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Research and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research 1.66% 42.95% 39.10% XpresSpa Group -92.08% -34.38% -24.43%

Volatility & Risk

Acacia Research has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acacia Research and XpresSpa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Research 1 0 0 0 1.00 XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Acacia Research presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. XpresSpa Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 971.43%. Given XpresSpa Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Acacia Research.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Acacia Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Acacia Research shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acacia Research beats XpresSpa Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. The company owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include U.S. patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in a range of industries. It has executed approximately 1,550 license agreements and 193 patent portfolio licensing and enforcement programs. Acacia Research Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

