ContractNet Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (CNET)

ContractNet (CURRENCY:CNET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. ContractNet has a total market cap of $0.00 and $4,002.00 worth of ContractNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContractNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, ContractNet has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003845 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00411825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00031041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00178573 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ContractNet Profile

ContractNet’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins. ContractNet’s official website is contractnet.com . ContractNet’s official Twitter account is @contractNetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContractNet is medium.com/@contractnetlabs

Buying and Selling ContractNet

ContractNet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContractNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContractNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContractNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

