ConocoPhillips (COP) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus set a $76.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips traded down $0.35, hitting $71.45, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,587,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.86. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $72.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

In related news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 64,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,492,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,377,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,052 shares of company stock worth $19,491,534. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.