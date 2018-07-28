Conning Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV opened at $99.87 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.33. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.97 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 38.66%. research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

