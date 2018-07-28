Conning Inc. Has $591,000 Stake in Apache Co. (APA)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,508,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $981,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Apache by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,913,000 after buying an additional 10,592,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Apache by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,040,000 after buying an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Apache by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,896,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,989,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,766,000 after buying an additional 78,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Apache in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $48.00 price target on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Apache opened at $45.01 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Apache had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 416.67%.

Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

