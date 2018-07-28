Conning Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1,361.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648,607 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $100,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $117,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $141,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

U.S. Bancorp opened at $52.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.