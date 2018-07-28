Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard opened at $202.94 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $214.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nomura raised their target price on Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.70.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $741,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,904.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.