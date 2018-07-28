Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth $5,042,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth $217,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its position in Stamps.com by 7.5% in the second quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 50,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Stamps.com by 191.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STMP. Maxim Group set a $320.00 target price on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stamps.com from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Shares of Stamps.com opened at $272.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $146.80 and a one year high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.80, for a total value of $631,747.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,497 shares in the company, valued at $378,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,276 shares of company stock worth $24,639,822 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

