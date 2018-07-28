Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 588,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,801,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $94.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,645,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

