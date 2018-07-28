Concho Resources (CXO) Upgraded at KLR Group

KLR Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $178.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $166.00.

CXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital began coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens set a $217.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $196.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.63.

Shares of Concho Resources opened at $148.31 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $202,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $205,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $242,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

