Compass Group (CPG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.83) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.16) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,880 ($24.88) to GBX 1,850 ($24.49) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Compass Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.84) to GBX 1,750 ($23.16) in a report on Monday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,715.14 ($22.70).

Shares of Compass Group opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.39) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,396.50 ($18.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,698 ($22.48).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported GBX 39 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.70 ($0.53) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). Compass Group had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 4.95%.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

