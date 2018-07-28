Comparing Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) & 8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD)

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) and 8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nextera Energy Partners and 8Point3 Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Energy Partners 0 5 5 0 2.50 8Point3 Energy Partners 1 9 0 0 1.90

Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.64%. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. Given 8Point3 Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 8Point3 Energy Partners is more favorable than Nextera Energy Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8Point3 Energy Partners has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. 8Point3 Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Nextera Energy Partners pays out 254.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nextera Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and 8Point3 Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of 8Point3 Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and 8Point3 Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Energy Partners 8.88% 7.69% 2.12% 8Point3 Energy Partners 28.84% 1.96% 1.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and 8Point3 Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Energy Partners $807.00 million 3.16 -$62.00 million $0.66 71.09 8Point3 Energy Partners $70.08 million 14.02 $11.40 million N/A N/A

8Point3 Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextera Energy Partners.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats 8Point3 Energy Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

8Point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets. As of November 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of interests in 946 megawatt of solar energy projects. 8point3 General Partner, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Jose, California.

