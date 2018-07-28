Comparing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) & EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ELOX) and EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and EXACT Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -248.30% -162.16% EXACT Sciences -38.61% -20.92% -15.73%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXACT Sciences has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and EXACT Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals $80,000.00 6,585.71 -$21.21 million N/A N/A EXACT Sciences $265.99 million 26.97 -$114.39 million ($0.99) -59.45

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EXACT Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and EXACT Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 EXACT Sciences 0 2 9 0 2.82

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.22%. EXACT Sciences has a consensus target price of $68.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than EXACT Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats EXACT Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

