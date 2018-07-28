Comparing CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) & Whitestone REIT (WSR)

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE: CCI) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH 9.72% 4.20% 1.66% Whitestone REIT 7.56% 2.78% 0.93%

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH pays out 86.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH 0 6 9 0 2.60 Whitestone REIT 1 1 4 0 2.50

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH presently has a consensus target price of $115.18, suggesting a potential upside of 5.61%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 5.22%. Given CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Risk & Volatility

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and Whitestone REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH $4.36 billion 10.39 $444.55 million $4.85 22.49 Whitestone REIT $125.96 million 3.93 $8.33 million $1.25 9.96

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH beats Whitestone REIT on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. Visit www.whitestonereit.com for additional information.

