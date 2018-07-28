Comparing Boyd Group Income Fund (BFGIF) and Service Co. International (SCI)

Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS: BFGIF) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Income Fund and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 14.59% 23.42% 2.50%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boyd Group Income Fund and Service Co. International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Co. International 1 0 4 0 2.60

Service Co. International has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Given Service Co. International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than Boyd Group Income Fund.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boyd Group Income Fund and Service Co. International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International $3.10 billion 2.23 $546.66 million $1.55 24.26

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Income Fund.

Volatility and Risk

Boyd Group Income Fund has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Service Co. International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Boyd Group Income Fund does not pay a dividend. Service Co. International pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Co. International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Service Co. International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Boyd Group Income Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc., operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada. Further, it provides Gerber National Claim Services, a claim administrator service, which offer glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services with approximately 5,500 glass provider locations and 4,600 emergency roadside services providers. The company is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, on-line and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 1,488 funeral service locations; and 473 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 45 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

