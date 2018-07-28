Comparing BankFinancial (BFIN) & Provident Financial (PROV)

BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BankFinancial alerts:

62.3% of BankFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of BankFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BankFinancial and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Provident Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

BankFinancial currently has a consensus price target of $16.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Provident Financial has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.86%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than BankFinancial.

Volatility and Risk

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BankFinancial pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 87.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BankFinancial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Provident Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Provident Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BankFinancial and Provident Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $62.59 million 4.72 $9.00 million $0.63 26.43 Provident Financial $73.24 million 1.88 $5.20 million $0.64 28.78

BankFinancial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Provident Financial. BankFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 16.70% 6.63% 0.82% Provident Financial 2.55% 4.50% 0.47%

Summary

BankFinancial beats Provident Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. Further, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. It operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; and loan portfolio comprises single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds, as well as trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.