Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 5,563 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,678,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,331,000 after purchasing an additional 287,814 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Citigroup by 1,372.7% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,282,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,538,000 after purchasing an additional 320,050 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,325,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,846,000 after purchasing an additional 275,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,844,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,992,000 after purchasing an additional 324,152 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Shares of Citigroup opened at $71.69 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

In related news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

