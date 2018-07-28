Community Health Systems’ (CYH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $4.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of Community Health Systems traded down $0.16, hitting $3.12, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 4,533,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,645. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.76.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.42. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 1,358.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 559,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 520,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 991,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,057,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,375,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after buying an additional 547,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 885.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

