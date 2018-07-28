Commerzbank (CBK) PT Set at €13.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBK. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a €13.80 ($16.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.06 ($13.01).

Shares of Commerzbank opened at €9.00 ($10.59) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Commerzbank has a one year low of €7.82 ($9.20) and a one year high of €13.82 ($16.26).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

