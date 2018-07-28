Commerzbank (CBK) PT Set at €13.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBK. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a €13.80 ($16.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.06 ($13.01).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank opened at €9.00 ($10.59) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Commerzbank has a one year low of €7.82 ($9.20) and a one year high of €13.82 ($16.26).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.