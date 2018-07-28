Columbus Circle Investors Acquires Shares of 50,000 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.09% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,799,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4,393.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,364 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,376,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 140.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,508 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 833.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 211,205 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.14 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

