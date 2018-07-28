Columbia Banking System (COLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $140.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.03 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of COLB opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

COLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

