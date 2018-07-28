Colliers International Group (CIGI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $83.80.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.15 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.