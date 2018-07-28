Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stake Decreased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive opened at $66.66 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1,486.69%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $1,202,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $435,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,630.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,283. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

