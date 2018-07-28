Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,948 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,744,000. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,886,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive opened at $66.66 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,486.69% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 16,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,002,043.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $435,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,630.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

