Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Position Reduced by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,047,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $67,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $1,275,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 16,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,002,043.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,283 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive opened at $66.66 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1,486.69%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

