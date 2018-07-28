Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,800 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 133,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum opened at $83.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.