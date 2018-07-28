Coastline Trust Co Has $5.38 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,936,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,744,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,319,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,341,000 after purchasing an additional 247,339 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,748,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,241,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,071,000 after purchasing an additional 136,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.07 per share, with a total value of $112,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,990.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $2,308,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $250.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $191.53 and a 12 month high of $252.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

