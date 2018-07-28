Coastline Trust Co Has $2.73 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF opened at $165.26 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.5952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.