CNO Financial Group (CNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 670,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,409. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on CNO Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CNO Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

