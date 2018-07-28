CNH Industrial (CNHI) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNHI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. OTR Global cut shares of CNH Industrial to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.85.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNH Industrial opened at $11.55 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.01. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.25%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.