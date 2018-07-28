Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,429 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 171.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of CTXS opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.33 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $103.00 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $1,293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,597,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $227,312.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 156,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,708,463.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,583. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

