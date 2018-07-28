Citrix Systems (CTXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the cloud computing company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $112.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.33 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $103.00 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $1,293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,597,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,786,189.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

