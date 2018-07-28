Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter earnings reflect robust organic growth and improved efficiency. Citizens Financial launched a fresh TOP V Program, which targets pre-tax benefit of $90-$100 million by 2019-end. Also, it remains on track with its TOP IV initiatives, anticipated to achieve pre-tax benefit of $100-$110 million by the end of 2018 and boost earnings. Strong capital position keeps it poised to undertake opportunistic growth strategies. However, significant exposure to commercial loans concerns. Also, exposure to pending legal cases might keep costs elevated in near term. Nevertheless, it continues to benefit from improving loans and deposit balances and is well positioned to grow as the U.S. economy is gaining traction.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

In related news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

