CIRCOR International (CIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. CIRCOR International’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. CIRCOR International updated its Q3 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. 532,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,640. The company has a market cap of $778.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.75. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CIRCOR International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

