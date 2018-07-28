Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial traded up $2.14, reaching $74.44, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.85. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.37%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, Director David P. Osborn purchased 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $25,959.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,144.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,770,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,293,000 after buying an additional 1,089,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,065,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,361,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 894,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

