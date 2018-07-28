Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ML. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Societe Generale set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €131.25 ($154.41).

Shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA stock opened at €126.65 ($149.00) on Tuesday. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

