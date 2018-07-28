China Life Insurance (LFC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Life Insurance earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9089289460375 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Life Insurance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.49 to $13.85 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

China Life Insurance opened at $12.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $42.55 billion during the quarter.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

