Chicago Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 55,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 126,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble opened at $80.58 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $149,130.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,199.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.97.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.