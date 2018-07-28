Chevron Co. (CVX) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,263 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $126,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $430,653,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,090,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,865.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,242,000 after buying an additional 1,545,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $172,635,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,707,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,746,000 after buying an additional 986,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $17,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,178,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $3,314,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,655. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.92.

Chevron opened at $125.97 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $238.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

