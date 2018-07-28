Chegg (CHGG) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chegg earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.1909830808693 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Chegg opened at $27.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.33, a PEG ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Chegg had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $76.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $4,372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,433,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,943,899.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 702,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,621,627.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,018,120 shares of company stock worth $27,111,099. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

