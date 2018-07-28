Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY18 guidance at $0.69-0.78 EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.52 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse traded down $0.80, hitting $28.70, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 179,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.24 million, a PE ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 12,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 10,905 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $272,625.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

