Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cheetah Mobile earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.2728670201831 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile traded down $0.39, hitting $8.68, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 501,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,771. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.45. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

