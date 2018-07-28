Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage, immuno oncology biopharmaceutical. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CKPT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics traded down $0.10, hitting $2.78, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . 43,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,629. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,967.93% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Checkpoint Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.

