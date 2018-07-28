Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (CHFN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,515 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 3,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHFN opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Charter Financial Corp has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $367.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHFN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

