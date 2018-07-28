Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (CHFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million.

Shares of CHFN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 114,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,585. Charter Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $367.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CHFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

