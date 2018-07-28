Changyou.Com (CYOU) versus Microsoft (MSFT) Financial Survey

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ: CYOU) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Changyou.Com and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Changyou.Com 11.01% 5.07% 3.45% Microsoft 15.02% 36.69% 11.99%

Microsoft pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Changyou.Com does not pay a dividend. Microsoft pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microsoft has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Changyou.Com and Microsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Changyou.Com 2 1 0 0 1.33 Microsoft 1 3 28 1 2.88

Changyou.Com currently has a consensus target price of $33.43, indicating a potential upside of 123.78%. Microsoft has a consensus target price of $117.48, indicating a potential upside of 9.10%. Given Changyou.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Changyou.Com is more favorable than Microsoft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Changyou.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Microsoft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Changyou.Com and Microsoft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Changyou.Com $580.26 million 1.36 $108.83 million $2.04 7.32 Microsoft $110.36 billion 7.51 $16.57 billion $3.88 27.75

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Changyou.Com. Changyou.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Changyou.Com has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microsoft beats Changyou.Com on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots from movie theater operators for advertisers. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 5.5 million total average monthly active accounts; and 2.0 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as providing training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The company's More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. It also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. It has a strategic partnership with CNH Industrial N.V. and BlackBerry Limited. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

