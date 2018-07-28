Changyou.Com (CYOU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 107505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Changyou.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on shares of Changyou.Com in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Changyou.Com has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

The company has a market cap of $806.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 127,587 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Changyou.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 106,131 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

