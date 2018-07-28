Changyou.Com (CYOU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 107505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Changyou.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on shares of Changyou.Com in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Changyou.Com has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.33.
The company has a market cap of $806.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87.
About Changyou.Com
Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.
