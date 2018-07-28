Changyou.Com (CYOU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Changyou.Com to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Changyou.Com opened at $14.94 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $806.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87. Changyou.Com has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $44.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Changyou.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on shares of Changyou.Com in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

