Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.03 per share, for a total transaction of $38,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 632,465 shares in the company, valued at $48,718,778.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNBKA traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $426.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Century Bancorp Inc. Class A alerts:

Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th.

About Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.